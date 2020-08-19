172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|demand-for-term-insurance-will-sustain-post-covid-19-says-hdfc-lifes-cmo-5727721.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demand for term insurance will sustain post COVID-19, says HDFC Life's CMO

Global trends reflect that insurance and financial planning are among people’s top priorities, says Pankaj Gupta, chief marketing officer of HDFC Life Insurance﻿

Moneycontrol News
Pankaj Gupta, senior executive vice-president (Sales) and chief marketing officer (CMO), HDFC Life Insurance﻿
The coronavirus pandemic has made consumers realise the importance of life insurance, said Pankaj Gupta, senior executive vice-president (Sales) and chief marketing officer (CMO), HDFC Life Insurance.

Today, insurance, specifically life and health covers, has become a necessity, he said.

"Global trends reflect that insurance and financial planning are among people’s top priorities in such a crisis,” he told BestMediaInfo.com.

Gupta said HDFC Life has witnessed an improvement in the number of policies sold, as well as the average ticket size for the protection business, in the first quarter of FY21.

"There is an increased awareness around the need for protection and the inadequacy of the insurance coverage that people currently have. This has led to a surge in the demand for term insurance, and we believe that the trend is likely to sustain," he said.

The business has started to pick up on a month-on-month basis, and we are seeing higher traction, especially in the individual protection business, he added.

Speaking about the company's communication strategy, which had to change due to the pandemic, Gupta said genuine empathy for customers is very important.

“In the initial days, our role was to ensure that we remain relevant by engaging with our consumers and finding ways to assist them in taking the right financial decisions. Recently, we also launched a term insurance campaign to build awareness around the importance of protecting our loved ones in these uncertain times," he said.

He further said it is important to have the right media mix to reach out to the right consumer.

“Media buying and overall strategy need a relook due to the changes in consumer behaviour and consumption trends. Television and a host of digital mediums have seen a spike in viewership, and we believed these to be the best-suited touch-points for our communication efforts for the current campaign,” he added.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 02:16 pm

