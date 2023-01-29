Demand for non-tech jobs grew during December 2022: Report

Amid reports on layoffs by multinational technology companies, a report has revealed that there has been an increase in demand for talents in non-tech sectors in India, including healthcare, food services, construction and education in December 2022.

Global job site Indeed's monthly jobs insights showed that healthcare allied fields such as dental and nursing have the highest job postings on its platform at 30.8 per cent in December 2022.

This was followed by food services (8.8 per cent), construction (8.3 per cent), architecture (7.2 per cent), education (7.1 per cent), therapy 6.3 per cent, and marketing (6.1), among others, the report added.

The report noted that the relative resurgence of business normalcy in a post pandemic world has brought buoyancy back in sectors like construction and civil engineering.

Even sectors like marketing, which was one of the earliest to see layoffs during the pandemic, has picked up steam, it said, adding that last year, brands have realised the need for marketing for enhanced customer experience as well as business and sales leading to the increase in demand.

The report is based on job postings data on Indeed platform from December 2021 till December 2022.

The report further revealed that Bengaluru tops the list of cities in job postings, occupying 16.5 per cent of the total share.

Bengaluru is closely followed by Mumbai at 8.23 per cent, Pune at 6.33 per cent and Chennai at 6.1 per cent, it stated.

Tier II cities like Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Jaipur and Mohali contribute around 6.9 per cent, showcasing the rising demand for talent in smaller cities.

"Despite global uncertainties, we are seeing a growth in several job categories, indicating that hiring in India is positive. Overall job postings as of January also stand at 203 per cent above to the pre-pandemic baseline of February 2020. If the Union budget focuses on job creation, it will definitely boost the Indian job sector. The first two quarters of 2023 will determine how the jobs landscape will shape up in India," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the report found that with the easing of travel restrictions associated with Covid-19 and the reopening of several economic sectors the cross border search for Indians have witnessed growth.

Cross border search by Indians is the highest for America with over 39.29 per cent of searches, followed by Canada at 17.23 per cent, Britain at 14.34 per cent and United Arab Emirates at 13.79 per cent, the report added.