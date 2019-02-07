Demand for heavy vehicles slowly picking up: Umesh Revankar, Shriram Transport

Umesh Revankar, Managing Director of Shriram Transport, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's financial performance and growth outlook.

"I think the liquidity in the system is eased. We are at a very comfortable level. We are able to raise resources, we have raised bank credit. So we also have had successfully completed our non-convertible debentures (NCDs), so overall the liquidity is quite good and we feel that this quarter should be good, credit demand also should pick up. We are already looking at some part of the geography where credit demand seems to be reasonably high and I think this quarter should be a normal quarter," he said.

In terms of the pick-up in demand, Revankar said, "Used vehicle demand is as usual and we see a good demand especially in the rural market except for central India especially in Maharashtra. And new vehicle – yes, January was not as good as we expected but February seems to be good. Infrastructure is growing in a faster pace and lot of demand is coming from the infrastructure related demand."

"I also believe that the heavy vehicle demand is slowly picking up. March quarter should be very good quarter for overall new vehicle and used vehicle segment," said Revankar.