Demand for heating appliances up 33% year-on-year: Flipkart

The demand for the heating appliances segment in October-December 2022 has seen a 33 per cent jump compared to that of the same period a year ago, e-commerce major Flipkart said on Tuesday.

The demand for heating appliances has reportedly increased across the country, including in tier-2, 3 cities and beyond such as Arrah, Darbhanga, Delhi, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Muzaffarpur and Patna, according to Flipkart."The demand for the heating appliances segment has seen a spike of 33 per cent during October-December period as compared to the same period last year," Flipkart said in a statement.India witnesses a dip in temperature as the winter sets in early in certain parts of the country.According to insight from Flipkart, consumers are increasingly willing to spend on products with smart and safety features."The demand for heating appliances has grown by a third among customers across the country and particularly in the North. We are witnessing a greater predisposition among consumers to buy smart heating appliances that make their lives easier, while being energy efficient," Flipkart Vice President - Large Appliances - Hari Kumar said.Consumers are now opting for smart features such as auto-cut capability, dehumidifiers and cloth hangers on room heaters over conventional ones.Oil-filled radiating heaters have become a popular choice among customers and witnessed tremendous growth of around 35-40 per cent, Flipkart said."This winter saw a record-breaking increase in the sale of heating appliances," the statement said.