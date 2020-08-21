172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|demand-for-direct-loans-rising-in-asia-kkr-5737621.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demand for direct loans rising in Asia: KKR

KKR's Brian Dillard said Asia offers plenty of opportunity for borrowers seeking cash quickly, with returns several hundred basis points higher than what is offered in the US and Europe.

Moneycontrol News

Private equity player KKR has said Asian entrepreneurs are increasingly applying for direct loans from banks as other funding routes become less accessible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brian Dillard, who manages KKR's credit for Asia Pacific, said such lending options are emerging particularly in Southeast Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. One reason for this could be that government support to companies was insufficient, he said.

Dillard said Asia offers plenty of opportunity for borrowers seeking cash quickly, with returns several hundred basis points higher than what is offered in the US and Europe.

Banks are becoming more careful while issuing loans to businesses amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The COVID crisis has caused many traditional lenders to retrench, and we are finding our private credit capital is more relevant to a wider group," Dillard told the business news website.

"The companies are healthy, the growth opportunities are still there, what they're missing is the capital," Dillard said.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are seeing the maximum activity in terms of private credit, he added.

US-based KKR, which is the largest PE player in Asia, is working on its first dedicated credit fund for the region, sources told Bloomberg.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 01:41 pm

