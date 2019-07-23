App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demand for auto loans eases, lending to sector remains cautious: Kotak Mahindra Bank

While the repayments in auto loans remained largely unaffected, the bank said it would watch the segment closely for any stress going ahead as the situation may worsen if the slowdown led to job cuts.

Auto loans, that form 8 percent of consolidated advances for Kotak Mahindra Bank, are witnessing a slowdown in demand, the private sector lender said on July 22, adding that it would also maintain caution while lending to the sector going ahead.


The bank’s credit growth at consolidated level stood at 15 percent in the April-June quarter as auto loans shrunk by around 4 percent over the last year, as well as compared to the previous quarter.


The bank said that there was a slowdown in demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres. “The excitement to buy a new vehicle has to come back there, it also has a lot to do with overall confidence level,” said Dipak Gupta, joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.


He added that lending to auto sector, along with real estate and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), remained conservative.


While the repayments in auto loans remained largely unaffected, the bank said it would watch the segment closely for any stress going ahead as the situation may worsen if the slowdown led to job cuts.


The Indian automobile sector, which has been hit with sales slowdown since 2018, has also seen cuts in production volumes. Industry data released earlier in July showed decline of 12.34 percent in vehicle sales in June.


Overall bank lending for vehicle purchases also reflects similar trend. In May, bank lending grew 5.7 percent, as compared to 10.4 percent growth registered in 2018, the latest data from Reserve Bank of India showed.


However, Kotak Mahindra Bank maintained overall credit growth guidance of 20 percent in the current financial year, with consumer loans expected to drive the increase in advances.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 09:00 am

