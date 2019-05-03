App
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delta Air Lines to resume Mumbai-New York flight from December 24

At present, national carrier Air India is the only domestic operator offering direct connectivity to JFK from Mumbai with thrice-a-week service between the two destinations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leading US carrier Delta Air Lines Wednesday announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services from Mumbai to New York, starting December, almost a decade after it discontinued the route due to the stiff competition from the Gulf carriers.

At present, national carrier Air India is the only domestic operator offering direct connectivity to JFK from Mumbai with thrice-a-week service between the two destinations.

The Mumbai-New York direct flight services will be operational from  December 24, Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

The route will be served by a newly renovated Boeing 777-200LR, with seatback entertainment throughout, Wi-Fi connectivity and free mobile messaging, it  said.

"Deltas return to India in time for the holiday season marks a milestone for the company. Our non-stop service is the fastest way for customers to travel between Mumbai and New York and thanks to the huge range on onward flights from our JFK hub, Delta is opening up America for Indian-based business and leisure customers," said Roberto Ioriatti, Deltas vice president Transatlantic.

Connecting through New Yorks JFK, the Delta passengers have access to more than 50 onward destinations throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, the airline said.

The demand for flights between the US and India has increased by 60 percent in the last decade, and New York is the largest US market to India with the largest base of corporate customers, the airline added.

"Deltas non-stop service between New York and Mumbai is the latest example of our international growth as we strive to connect the world better than any other airline," Deltas chief executive officer Ed Bastian said.
First Published on May 3, 2019 02:56 pm

