Deloitte plans to expand Indian workforce in 2-3 years: Punit Renjen

Expanding the Indian workforce will help Deloitte push services to domestic customers as well as exports from the country.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:16 PM IST
Deloitte (Image: Moneycontrol)

Deloitte (Image: Moneycontrol)


Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said on December 10 that the professional services firm had plans to double its staff strength in India over the next two to three years.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Renjen said Deloitte took the call due to the talent arbitrage available in India.

"We have 55,000 individuals who serve the most prominent clients and government in India and the world from India. We have centres in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune that serve the world. Our plans over the next two to three years is to double that workforce. It is partly because of the talent arbitrage opportunity," he said, as quoted by Mint.

Expanding the Indian workforce will help Deloitte push services to domestic customers as well as exports from the country, the report said.

According to Renjen, global business leaders are seeing the potential in India, while they rework business strategies to adapt to changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the Indian century. Many are bullish about India," he said, speaking about the country's talent pool and demography.
TAGS: #Deloitte
first published: Dec 11, 2020 10:56 am

