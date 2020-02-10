App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deloitte optimistic about India's future, to create 75,000 jobs in 3 years: CEO

Tweeting a photograph of his meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renjen on Monday said he remains optimistic about India's future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressing optimism in the Indian market, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen on Monday said the company is committed to creating 75,000 jobs in the country in three years.

"I remain optimistic about #India's future after meeting last week with @narendramodi ji. During my visit with @PMOIndia, I was pleased to share @Deloitte's commitment to create 75k Indian jobs in 3 years. #ImpactThatMatters," his tweet said.

The company currently has over 50,000 people in India.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Business #Deloitte Global

