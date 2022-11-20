 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deloitte expects India to post 6.5-7.1% growth in current fiscal year

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

The Indian rupee's depreciation against the greenback is more due to the appreciation of the latter owing to the flight to safety among global investors amid global uncertainties.

India is likely to post a 6.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent economic growth during the current financial year 2022-23 amid rising inflation and impending global slowdown, Deloitte India said in a report.

The persistent inflation has challenged policymakers over the past few months. Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates by 1.9 percentage points since April 2022, inflation has remained above its tolerance range for over 9 months now.

To add to this, the runaway dollar is causing import bills to soar and further pushing inflation up. An impending global slowdown or even a recession in a few advanced nations as early as the end of 2022 or early next year is likely to make the situation worse.

"The seemingly unending saga of global economic uncertainties has begun to negatively impact India's main drivers of growth. So volatile is the current economic environment that if one is looking for certainties from the recent data releases, it is unlikely that a consistent outlook will emerge," Deloitte said.

Deloitte expects "India to post a 6.5-7.1 per cent growth during FY2223 (April 2022 to March 2023) and 5.5-6.1 per cent the following year contingent on the revival of the global economy and improving economic fundamentals." India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.7 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

"We expect the upcoming festive season could give a much-needed boost to the consumer sector, which has not yet shown a sustained revival. Credit growth in the industry and services sector has also risen remarkably, suggesting that prospects for capex investments by the private sector are brighter.