Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen to focus on India, nature based solutions to climate crisis after retirement

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Top Indian-American business executive Punit Renjen, who recently announced his retirement as Deloitte Global CEO, has said that his future endeavours would include India in particular on nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.

"My future endeavours are going to involve India. I'm very passionate about India, and the journey that India is on. I firmly believe that this is India's century," Renjen told PTI in a recent interview.

Renjen, 61, announced his retirement from Deloitte last month.

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from USD35 billion to more than USD59 billion in just seven years.

Noting that India took on the presidency of the G-20, he said this is a great opportunity for India now to lead the rest of the world.

"My focus in India will be around climate, particularly nature-based solutions to the climate crisis that we face around sustainability and skilling and education, particularly for the underprivileged," he said.