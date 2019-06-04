Dell most trusted brand in India: Report

Dell, a technology services and products provider, was ranked as the most trusted brand in India in 2019, according to TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019.

According to the report, Jeep, an automobile brand known for its rugged military vehicles, followed in the second position in 2019.

TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2019 is the ninth in the series, the research for which was conducted among 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities ranking 9,000 brands.

India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, gained 21 ranks to secure third position this year.

Amazon, the brand which owns the one-click buying process patent, moved up by 49 ranks to attain fourth most trusted brand in India.

The brand has mastered customer trust from aspects of convenience, price, product selection and overall experience.

The American multinational technology giant, Apple iPhone is ranked as India’s fifth most trusted brand, rising 116 ranks from 2018 and also led in mobile phone series.

Leading among mobile phones, South Korean conglomerate, Samsung stood at sixth spot in 2019.

In the last two years-2017 and 2018, Samsung was number one in the list of most trusted brand in India.

Following Samsung is its South Korean sibling LG Television, which made it to the seventh rank in the consumer electronics super category.

LG remained in the top five of the most trusted brand ranking in all the previous 8 reports.

Aviva Life Insurance leapfrogged 451 positions in 2019 to bag eight most trusted brand.

India’s four-wheeler manufacturing company, Maruti Suzuki, has gone to a notch settling at the ninth place this year.

Rounding up the top-10 is India’s largest bank state-run bank State Bank of India was ranked as the 10th most trusted brand All-India.

Opening up the second half of Top 20 rankings was Airtel, which returned to the growth track by adding over 1 lakh new customers in November 2018.

This brand moved up 17 ranks from last year to secure the 11th position in 2019.

American Express held the 12th position by climbing 155 ranks over last year.

“Without trust, the entire engagement of a brand becomes ineffectual. The trust that brand generates is basis of all transactions that consumers have with the brand. ” said N.Chandramouli, Chief Executive Officer, TRA Research at an event held to release the Brand Trust Report 2019.

Some of the category leaders in brand trust are Muthoot Finance (rank 24) in BFSI; Tanishq(rank 142) in jewellery; Kangaroo Kids (rank 15) in pre school.