Dell India employees may face the axe as company plans job cuts across the globe: Report

Texas-based Dell Technologies, which has a sizeable workforce in India, plans to prune its employee base across the globe in the coming week.

Dell's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke had told staffers during a meeting on September 14 that the company’s workforce will be reduced across teams and divisions.

Dell, which, as a policy, doesn't disclose region-wise employee headcount, is likely to cut jobs in its India offices as well, reported Livemint.

It has offices in major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The Dell India spokesperson did not give an estimate on the number of job cuts planned for the company’s India chapter, but said: “We are addressing our cost structure to make sure we are as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities. While we do this type of organisational review regularly – which results in some job loss or restructuring - we understand there is nothing routine about today’s environment. We updated our team today with this information, so they understand the actions occurring this week.”

Lakhs of people have lost their jobs across the world since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which forced most parts of the globe to go into a lockdown and remain confined to their homes to avoid contracting the disease. To be precise, 41 lakh youths in India had lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) stated: “For India, the report estimates job loss for 4.1 million youths. Construction and agriculture have witnessed the major job losses among seven key sectors.”

Notably, Cognizant had also laid off thousands of employees in India, who were on the bench.