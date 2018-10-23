App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dell EMC garners 26.5% Indian external storage market in Q2

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Dell (Image: Reuters)

Dell EMC, part of Dell Technologies, engaged in data storage-related services, Tuesday claims to be leading the Indian external storage industry with 26.5 per cent share by vendor revenue during the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal.

The growth was predominantly driven by increased demand from manufacturing and banking industry, Dell EMC GM (modern data center) Niladri Saha said in a press release.

"As per the International Data Corporation (IDC) Asia/Pacific Quarterly External Storage Systems Tracker Q2 2018, Dell EMC leads the Indian external storage industry with 26.5 oer cent in by vendor revenue," the press release said.

The IDC said Indias external storage market witnessed a growth of 21.1 per cent YoY (by vendor revenue) and stood at USD 84.7 million in Q2 2018.

Close to 80 per cent of the overall external storage market came from professional services, banking, manufacturing, telecommunications and government industries, it said.

The Dell EMC said it offers complete end-to end solutions to aid enterprises in their digital as well as IT transformational journey to tap the expanding market.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:56 pm

#Business #Companies #Dell EMC #Dell Technologies #Technology

