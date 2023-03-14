 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Delivery staff receive highest salary among blue and grey-collar workers: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Overall, the data suggest that the delivery workforce in South India generally has higher salaries than those in North India, especially for fresher and mid-level (1-3 years) delivery workers.

In Hyderabad, the data suggest that delivery workers with more than four years of experience earn higher salaries than their counterparts in other cities with similar experience levels.

Food, retail, and e-commerce delivery executives constitute a major portion of the blue and grey-collar workforce and freshers in this category receive the highest pay compared to others, according to a report.

Delivery workers, with those having four or more years of experience, earn salaries on average ranging from Rs 2.24–3.68 lakh per annum (LPA). Moreover, the data reveal significant differences in salaries across various cities, with the delivery worker in Bengaluru and Chennai earning relatively higher salaries than those in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Job platform for blue and grey-collar jobseekers Billion Careers, a subsidiary of Quess Corp, has unveiled salary trends of blue and grey-collar employees in India based on the recruiter job posting data on Qjobs during January 2023.

In Hyderabad, the data suggest that delivery workers with more than four years of experience earn higher salaries than their counterparts in other cities with similar experience levels. However, the average salary for delivery workers does not always increase steadily with experience, which is evident in the case of Delhi, where the average salary for a worker with 1-3 years of experience is lower than that of freshers in the city.