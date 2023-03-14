Delivery staff receive highest salary among blue and grey-collar workers: Report

Food, retail, and e-commerce delivery executives constitute a major portion of the blue and grey-collar workforce and freshers in this category receive the highest pay compared to others, according to a report.

Delivery workers, with those having four or more years of experience, earn salaries on average ranging from Rs 2.24–3.68 lakh per annum (LPA). Moreover, the data reveal significant differences in salaries across various cities, with the delivery worker in Bengaluru and Chennai earning relatively higher salaries than those in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Job platform for blue and grey-collar jobseekers Billion Careers, a subsidiary of Quess Corp, has unveiled salary trends of blue and grey-collar employees in India based on the recruiter job posting data on Qjobs during January 2023.

In Hyderabad, the data suggest that delivery workers with more than four years of experience earn higher salaries than their counterparts in other cities with similar experience levels. However, the average salary for delivery workers does not always increase steadily with experience, which is evident in the case of Delhi, where the average salary for a worker with 1-3 years of experience is lower than that of freshers in the city.

Overall, the data suggest that the delivery workforce in South India generally has higher salaries than those in North India, especially for fresher and mid-level (1-3 years) experienced delivery workers. Entry-level customer care representatives earn the highest in Kolkata

The data reveals that in Kolkata, the salary for fresher customer care professionals is higher than those with 1-3 years of experience, while in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi, salaries increase with experience. The highest salaries for customer care professionals in Bengaluru (2.64 LPA) and Hyderabad (2.63 LPA) are offered to those with 4+ years of experience. Salaries also vary within each city based on experience levels, with Hyderabad having the lowest average salaries for freshers and Bengaluru having the highest for experienced. For telecallers, the data shows that Chennai (2.12 LPA) offers the highest average salary for freshers, Bengaluru (2.07 LPA) for those with 1-3 years of experience, and Mumbai (2.47 LPA) for those with 4 or more years of experience. In terms of average salary across all experience levels, Bengaluru has the highest, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, while Hyderabad has the lowest. Overall, experienced job seekers may prefer Bengaluru and Mumbai for higher salaries, while freshers may prefer Chennai. The data indicate that experience has a greater impact on salaries for customer care professionals than for telecallers. Additionally, salaries for telecallers are generally lower than that for customer care professionals in all cities. Entry Level Field Sales receive the highest salaries in Bengaluru The data shows that the average salary for Field Sales Executives in Bengaluru is the highest among all cities, ranging from 2.3 LPA for freshers to 2.63 LPA for those with four years or more experience. Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have slightly lower average salaries compared to Bengaluru, with a range of 2.24 -2.57 LPA., while Delhi and Pune have the lowest average salaries, ranging from 2.12-2.48 LPA. The data also shows that, in general, salaries tend to increase with experience, with Field Sales Executives with 4 years or more experience earning the highest average salary in each city. However, the difference in average salaries between freshers and experienced Field Sales Executives is not very significant overall, with the difference being less than 10 percent in most cities, except for Pune, where the difference is over 10 percent. The data highlights that the salary trends for Back Office Executives vary significantly depending on both the city and the experience level. Mumbai offers the highest average salary for experienced Back office executives (3.12 LPA) with more than four years of experience possibly due to the presence of many large corporations and financial institutions in the city. Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru show a similar salary trend across all experience levels, suggesting that there may not be a significant difference in demand for back office skills at different experience levels in these cities. In terms of fresher Back Office Executives, Chennai (2.46 LPA.) provides the highest average salary, while Hyderabad (1.80 LPA) offers the lowest. The average salary for Back Office Executives in Chennai does not necessarily increase consistently with experience, similar to the trend observed in the delivery workforce. This may be due to a surplus of experienced candidates in the job market.

Moneycontrol News