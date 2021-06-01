Deliberate bid to keep Congress out of GoM formed after GST meet: Ashok Gehlot

File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that a deliberate attempt was made to keep the opposition Congress out of the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up after the GST Council Meet on May 28.

"Congress has three members in the GST Council. A deliberate attempt has been made to keep the principal Opposition party, the Congress, out of GoM set up by the Centre after council meet on May 28," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said only the BJP has more members in the GST Council. Keeping out the Congress members is most unfortunate and strikes at the very roots of cooperative federalism, he added.

Gehlot further said it is pertinent to mention that none has been included in the GoM from the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu who had taken a stand contrary to that of proposed agenda.

"We request the eight members of the GoM to reflect on the exclusion of the Congress Finance ministers before they proceed with their deliberations. We also urge the members of GoM to take into account views expressed by Rajasthan and other mentioned states, wherein we had asked for Zero Tax Rate for Covid-related supplies in public interest," Gehlot said.