Delhivery's compliance officer resigns

The exits come at a time when Delhivery’s market share reduced from 23 percent in FY22 to 21.5 percent in FY23. It was expected to drop further to 19 percent by FY30.

Delhivery’s compliance officer and the company secretary Sunil Kumar Bansal has resigned from his position at the logistics company, a stock exchange filing showed. Bansal, who was designated as key managerial personnel under the companies act, 2013, resigned on May 3 and will exit the company on May 31.

The company said it is in the process of appointing a suitable candidate as a replacement by May 31, 2023.

“We wish to inform you that Sunil Kumar Bansal has tendered his resignation from the position of company secretary and compliance officer of the company…His resignation has been accepted by the Company on May 03, 2023 and he will be relieved from his services w.e.f. May 31, 2023,” the filing read.

Bansal’s exit comes shortly after Abhik Kumar Mitra, CEO of Spoton – a B2B logistics company that Delhivery bought for $200 million in August 2021 – left in April.

The exits come at a time when Delhivery’s market share reduced from 23 percent in FY22 to 21.5 percent in FY23. It was predicted to drop further to 19 percent by FY30.

Delhivery reported a net loss of Rs 195.7 crore for the third quarter of FY23 (2022-23) against a net loss of Rs 127 crore a year earlier. Its operating revenue also fell to Rs 1,823.8 crore for October-December 2022 from Rs 2,019 crore a year earlier.

The company's stock price ended the day's trading session flat at Rs 363.95 apiece.