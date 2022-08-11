Delhivery to spend Rs 261 crore on granted ESOPs in FY23; Rs 487 crore till FY27

Delhivery’s expense on account of ESOPs (employee stock options) that have been already granted is projected at Rs 261 crore, the logistics firm revealed in an investor presentation made after announcing June quarter (Q1) result.

Of this amount, Rs 232 crore is estimated to be the cost of time-based options and the rest would be performance-based, the company said. It also shared that while 3.5 crore of its ESOPs have already been granted, 4.4 crore more remain ungranted as of June 30. From the ungranted pool of ESOPs, around 39 percent are performance-based and 61 percent are due for time-based vesting.

The company's cumulative pool of ESOP including granted and ungranted shares stands at 7.9 crore units. Its granted ESOPs are at present held by 1,367 employees.

Delhivery has estimated that granted ESOPs will cost the company Rs 487 crore from FY23 to FY27. The charge on its balance sheet due to ESOPs will be Rs 127 crore in FY24, Rs 73 crore in FY25, Rs 25 crore in FY26 and Rs 3 crore in FY27.

This trend of decreasing expenses on account of ESOP grants is due to a staggered schedule of vesting over 4 years. While 42.5 percent of an employee’s ESOPs vest after one year of employment in the company, the following years see vesting of 32.5 percent, 17.5 percent and 7.5 percent.

According to company filings, share-based payments have cost it Rs 70 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 46 crore in the year-ago period.

Logistics company Delhivery’s revenue from operations dropped 16 percent to Rs 1,746 crore in the June quarter (Q1), compared to the March quarter. This happened at a time when the e-commerce industry, which comprises the logistics company’s biggest revenue stream, saw sales dip amid rising inflation.

Delhivery’s net loss during Q1 rose 233 percent to Rs 399 crore. Meanwhile, as a percentage of revenue, the company’s freight handling costs increased from 72.5 percent to 83 percent on a sequential basis.

The logistics unicorn saw its revenue rise 32 percent in Q1 on a year-on-year basis, compared to Rs 1,318 crore in the same period last year. Net loss widened by 207 percent from Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period.

According to brokerage firm ICICI Securities, the company saw a revenue impact of Rs 196 crore in the June quarter owing to challenges with integrating its acquisition of logistics startup Spoton.

“The major impact has been due to under-utilisation of existing capacity as Delhivery maintained fleet, staffing and infrastructure in anticipation of volume recovery and to ensure stability of service levels. The impact was largely for the month of June 22 as customer restarts have been phased,” the brokerage firm said.

It has downgraded the stock from hold to sell while maintaining a target price of Rs 484 apiece. The company’ shares fell 4.4 percent to Rs 573.5 on the BSE during early hours of trading on August 11.