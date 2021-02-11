MARKET NEWS

Delhivery plans to raise $800 million through IPO: Report

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

SoftBank-backed Delhivery is looking to raise up to $800 million through an initial public offering (IPO) that might value the company at $3.2-4 billion.

The supply chain services company is in talks with several banks, such as Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley, Citi, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan, and Bank of America, The Economic Times reported.

"The appointment of bankers is underway. The formal launch may stretch to the September or December quarter," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In 2019, Delhivery raised $415 million in a Series F financing round led by SoftBank, which valued the Gurugram-based company at $1.5 billion. Some existing investors, including Caryle Group and Fosun International, had also participated in the investment round.

Tiger Global, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Steadview Capital, and Nexus Ventures are also investors in Delhivery.

Delhivery and SoftBank declined to comment on the IPO when contacted by The Economic Times.

Some existing private equity investors might exit the company, and the listing might include the sale of secondary shares, the report said.

Apart from Delhivery, several startups have either hinted or stated their aim for a stock market debut in 2021, such as Policybazaar, Zomato, Nykaa, and Walmart-owned Flipkart.
