    Delhivery co-founder Mohit Tandon joins agri-tech startup Superplum as strategic advisor

    Tandon comes with over 10 years of experience building and scaling Delhivery, India’s largest logistics and supply chain firm, the company said in a statement

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

    Agri-tech startup Superplum on Monday said Mohit Tandon, co-founder and ex-CSO at Delhivery, has joined the firm as a strategic advisor.

    Tandon comes with over 10 years of experience building and scaling Delhivery, India’s largest logistics and supply chain firm, the company said in a statement.

    "With acumen for operations strategy, we believe that Tandon will help us raise the bar and build India’s most advanced agriculture supply chain and fresh produce brand."

    "Very few people have built a logistics supply chain at a scale that he has. What’s great is that he’s one of our early customers, and now, we’re delighted to welcome him on board,” Superplum co-founder Shobhit Gupta said.

    As the co-founder of Delhivery, Tandon led multiple teams, including business development, client servicing and service excellence, and successfully piloted several business verticals like B2B, hyperlocal and cross-border.

    Prior to Delhivery, Tandon worked as a management consultant at Bain and Company and briefly worked with the Godrej Group on organisation redesign and M&A projects.

    He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

    "Application of the right technology can turbocharge the growth of Indian agriculture. Superplum is creating a technology-driven supply chain platform to bring fresh produce from farms to customers. The platform can substantially impact the farming community, retailers, and consumers,” Tandon added.
    Tags: #Agri-Tech #Delhivery #Mohit Tandon #Superplum
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 02:37 pm
