English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Press briefing on Cabinet decisions
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi's night life gets boost, LG permits over 300 firms including restaurants to operate 24X7

    Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate round-the-clock in the national capital, officials told news agency PTI.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal to allow more than 300 firms, including restaurants and hotels, to operate 24X7 from next week, officials at the LG Office told news agency PTI on October 9.

    The move is expected to boost the national capital's night life. Apart from eateries, online shopping, delivery shops and transport facilities are included in the 314 establishments who have been permitted to operate round the clock, the officials said.

    Some of those 314 firms who have been allowed to operate 24X7 had sought a permit from the government back in 2016, reports said, adding that their applications were pending since the past six years.

    The L-G has directed that the notification which would allow them to operate round the clock is issued within seven days, the officials reportedly said.

    Approving the proposal, Saxena took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials added.

    Close

    The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi, they further said.

    With PTI inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi LG #restaurants #VK Saxena
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 04:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.