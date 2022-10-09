Delhi's night life gets boost, LG permits over 300 firms including restaurants to operate 24X7

Representative image

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal to allow more than 300 firms, including restaurants and hotels, to operate 24X7 from next week, officials at the LG Office told news agency PTI on October 9.

The move is expected to boost the national capital's night life. Apart from eateries, online shopping, delivery shops and transport facilities are included in the 314 establishments who have been permitted to operate round the clock, the officials said.

Some of those 314 firms who have been allowed to operate 24X7 had sought a permit from the government back in 2016, reports said, adding that their applications were pending since the past six years.

The L-G has directed that the notification which would allow them to operate round the clock is issued within seven days, the officials reportedly said.

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials added.

The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi, they further said.

