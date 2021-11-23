MARKET NEWS

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to become ‘net zero carbon emission airport’ by 2030

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL announced this in a video message displayed by the Airport Council International during the ‘Delivering the Net Zero Airport of the Future’ event at COP26

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
File image: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

File image: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by the Delhi International Airport (DIAL), is set to become a ‘net-zero carbon emission airport’ by 2030, much ahead of the IPCC’s 2050 target adopted by all major industries all over the world.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL – a GMR-led consortium, announced this in a video message displayed by the Airport Council International (ACI) in an event during COP26, titled, “Delivering the Net Zero Airport of the Future”.

In a statement released on November 23, DIAL said it is “committed to run its business in an environment-friendly and sustainable manner by minimising the adverse impact of its activities on the environment with necessary pollution control systems and safeguards”.

Jaipuriar added that Delhi Airport is on a “strong environment progress journey” and is confident to become a net-zero carbon emission airport by 2030, following the Airport Carbon Accreditation guidelines.

He added that the airport has initiated “various environmentally sustainable programmes” and “will continue to develop best in class infrastructure and provide services using innovative and sustainable technologies”.

Notably, EVs and Taxibots (a semi-robotic vehicle used to taxi a plane to the runway) were introduced for commercial operations in 2019, making DIAL the first airport in the world to do so.

The move resulted in a reduction of a “significant amount of aviation turbine fuel consumption by aircraft for ground movement”, the release noted.

Prior to this, the airport implemented programmes for use of renewable energy, the development of green airport infrastructures and multiple passenger connectivity networks, energy conservation and efficiency improvements, and stakeholder partnership programs, among others, it added.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, also played the video in a session jointly organised by ACI EUROPE and ACI World at the COP26 Action Hub in Glasgow on November 10, 2021.

Net Zero carbon emissions envisage making changes to reduce carbon emissions to the lowest amount – and offsetting as a last resort.
Tags: #aviation #Business #COP26 #Delhi Airport #India #Indira Gandhi International airport
first published: Nov 23, 2021 02:15 pm

