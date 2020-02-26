App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Delhi High Court has heard pleas connected with the violence. After this, the bench disposed the applications saying it is for the high court to take note of the matter.

Close

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence rose to 17 on Wednesday from 13 the day earlier.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi violence #India

