Delhi transport dept hiring research fellows to improve EV policy

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Delhi transport department is hiring research fellows to advise the government on policy interventions to make the national capital more e-vehicle-friendly, officials said. Interviews were held on June 18 and four candidates shortlisted, they said.

”Two of the shortlisted research fellows are deputy directors in the EV cell, while the other two are freshers. One of them is likely to join by June 25 and another by the end of this month,” an official said.

Another official said the transport department was hiring people to help it improve the city government’s EV (electric vehicle) policy. ”They will help us research various aspects like what technologies are available, how charging infrastructure can be improved and policy interventions that can be suggested on the basis of ongoing managerial changes,” he added.

The fellows will also conduct research to find out if it is feasible to have all manufactures use standard batteries and whether batteries can be exchanged at charging stations, the official said.

”Just like the European Union has made rules for a uniform charging cord, we will ascertain whether something similar can be done for electric vehicle batteries. One of the key aspects of research will be whether battery charging stations can serve as battery exchange stations and whether batteries can have similar specifications,” he said.

The job profile of the researchers will also involve comparing e-vehicle policies of other states with Delhi, and suggesting policy interventions on the basis of ongoing managerial changes, he added.

The official said the government was serious about electric vehicles and this move was a step in that direction. ”The experts will strengthen the EV cell, and their suggestions will help the government in implementing policy changes. Those who were interviewed came from varied states and profiles. Some were electrical engineers, some were pursuing their MTech and BTech, and some others were pursuing degrees in environmental science,” he added.

The Delhi government has been pushing for adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital in a big way to reduce pollution levels. Under its EV policy, the government has targeted 25 per cent electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.

Since the launch of the EV policy in August 2020, electric vehicles account for more than 12 per cent of total vehicle sales in Delhi.

Between August 7, 2020 (when the EV policy was launched) and May 31, a total of 52,429 electric vehicles have been sold in Delhi, with electric two-wheelers comprising the major chunk at 20,385, according to official data.