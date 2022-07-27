English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi slowly becoming EV capital: Arvind Kejriwal at launch of charging stations

    He shared that there is an application through which people can get information on their nearest charging stations and the occupancy.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated seven electric vehicle charging stations and said the city is slowly becoming the EV capital of the country.

    "In 2020, the Delhi government had formulated EV Policy and we didn’t expect we would get such a resounding response. Last year, 25,809 vehicles were sold and in the seven months this, over 29,000 vehicles have been sold and the numbers will increase by the end of this year. Electric vehicles comprised 9.3 per cent of the vehicles sold this year, with two-wheelers selling the most… This means that Delhi is slowly becoming the EV capital,” Kejriwal said at the event.

    He shared that there is an application through which people can get information on their nearest charging stations and the occupancy.

    Two types of charging facilities are available at the stations — fast charging in which one will pay Rs 10 per unit of electricity and slow charging for which one will have to pay Rs 3 per unit of electricity consumed.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #electronic vehicles #EV capital
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.