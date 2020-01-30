Delhi polls: PM Modi to hold public meetings on February 3, 4

The first public meeting will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma around 2.30 pm on February 3. Modi's next public meeting will be held at Ramleela Ground in Dwarka on February 4, Vardhan said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two public meetings in the national capital on February 3 and 4 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on January 30.
The first public meeting will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma around 2.30 pm on February 3. Modi's next public meeting will be held at Ramleela Ground in Dwarka on February 4, Vardhan said.Campaigning for the polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.