    Jul 02, 2023 / 10:38 pm

    Maharashtra Politics Highlights: BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operation, says Oppn after Ajit Pawar's move

    Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said his party decided to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

      Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais congratulates the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also seen. (PTI Photo)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 02, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • July 02, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

      Maharashtra politics: NCP working president Supriya Sule meets party workers after Ajit Pawar and 9 MLAs joined Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet

    • July 02, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

      Maharashtra political upheaval: Ajit Pawar's move like Sharad Pawar's 1978 rebellion against Vasantdada Patil

      The NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar,who was at the receiving end of his nephew's move during the day, had, 45 years ago, split the Congress and walked out with 40 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Vasantdada Patil government.

      He was sworn in as CM of the Progressive Democratic Front, which comprised several opposition parties, on July 18, 1978.

      Read more here

    • July 02, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

      Kerala gets Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status for proper sanitation, waste disposal


      The southern state gained the coveted status as all the villages have been equipped with modern facilities for sanitation and waste disposal as per the parameters set by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a release issued by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) said.

      Kerala is targeting to achieve 100 percent ODF Model status by December 2023 and is expected to become the first state in the country to achieve that goal, it said.

    • July 02, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

      Srinagar: IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescues two injured civilian mountaineers 

      IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia & other injuries. Faisal Wani & Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by the ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to. The entire operation was over in an hour. Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled,

    • July 02, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

      BJP breaking Oppn parties: Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar's move to join Shinde govt

      "BJP is breaking opposition parties, they're making and breaking govts...the people who were accused of corruption by PM Modi, took oath today that means either those claims were wrong or BJP like corruptors when they join their party...": Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP on Ajit Pawar

    • July 02, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

      Maharashtra Politics: NCP workers spray black paint on photos of MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led govt. Watch video

      Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    • July 02, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

      NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments post-induction of 9 party MLAs in Shinde govt

      In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    • July 02, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

      Kharge, Rahul speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support

      Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday and extended support to him, after the Maharashtra strongman faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.The Congress said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit". In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

    • July 02, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

      Cong calls Maha developments 'disrobing of democracy', taunts BJP, PM over NCP-corruption talk

      The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said the swearing in of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister and eight of his colleagues as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government was "disrobing of democracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed the BJP for its "power hungry politics". "The BJP has an alliance with Ajit Pawar whose party was accused of corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Patole said, adding that he wondered if the BJP was playing musical chairs in anticipation of Shinde and several of his MLAs being disqualified.

    • July 02, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

      KCR's remote control with Modi, Congress won't joint any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi

      Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as "BJP's B-Team" and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Party'. Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS was involved.
    • July 02, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

      AAP says Congress no alternative to BJP in Assam

      The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam on Sunday said the Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP in the Northeastern state as it was rejected by the people for "misgovernance and corruption". Distancing itself from the Congress in the state, the AAP said it cannot share any platform with such a party. "The Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP in Assam. The people of the state have rejected Congress due to its misgovernance and corruption," AAP media coordinator Jayanta Kumar Kalita said after a meeting of the party's state executive.

