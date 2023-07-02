Maharashtra Politics Highlights: BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operation, says Oppn after Ajit Pawar's move

July 02, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

The NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar,who was at the receiving end of his nephew's move during the day, had, 45 years ago, split the Congress and walked out with 40 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Vasantdada Patil government.

He was sworn in as CM of the Progressive Democratic Front, which comprised several opposition parties, on July 18, 1978.

