Maharashtra Politics Highlights: BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operation, says Oppn after Ajit Pawar's move

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
The NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar,who was at the receiving end of his nephew's move during the day, had, 45 years ago, split the Congress and walked out with 40 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Vasantdada Patil government.
He was sworn in as CM of the Progressive Democratic Front, which comprised several opposition parties, on July 18, 1978.
The southern state gained the coveted status as all the villages have been equipped with modern facilities for sanitation and waste disposal as per the parameters set by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a release issued by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) said.
Kerala is targeting to achieve 100 percent ODF Model status by December 2023 and is expected to become the first state in the country to achieve that goal, it said.
IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia & other injuries. Faisal Wani & Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by the ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to. The entire operation was over in an hour. Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled,
"BJP is breaking opposition parties, they're making and breaking govts...the people who were accused of corruption by PM Modi, took oath today that means either those claims were wrong or BJP like corruptors when they join their party...": Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP on Ajit Pawar
Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP workers spraying black paint on photos of those MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
(Visuals from NCP Office) pic.twitter.com/UCzzfJC7k5
In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday and extended support to him, after the Maharashtra strongman faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.The Congress said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit". In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.
The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said the swearing in of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister and eight of his colleagues as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government was "disrobing of democracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed the BJP for its "power hungry politics". "The BJP has an alliance with Ajit Pawar whose party was accused of corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Patole said, adding that he wondered if the BJP was playing musical chairs in anticipation of Shinde and several of his MLAs being disqualified.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam on Sunday said the Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP in the Northeastern state as it was rejected by the people for "misgovernance and corruption". Distancing itself from the Congress in the state, the AAP said it cannot share any platform with such a party. "The Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP in Assam. The people of the state have rejected Congress due to its misgovernance and corruption," AAP media coordinator Jayanta Kumar Kalita said after a meeting of the party's state executive.