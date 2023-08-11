Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Bengaluru among 11 industrial corridors being developed across India: Centre

As part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme (NICP), the Centre is creating 11 industrial corridor projects.

The central government is developing 11 industrial corridor projects across the country in a phased manner, as part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on August 11.

Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Amritsar-Kolkata and Bengaluru-Mumbai are among the 11 corridors being developed, stated an official release.

As per the approved ﬁnancial structure for the industrial corridors, the Centre, through National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT), provides funds as equity or debt and the states are responsible for "making available contiguous and encumbrance free land parcels", it noted.

Out of the allocated funds up to July 31, 2023, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs 9,899 crore for the Industrial Corridor Project, which has been utilised to the extent of Rs 9,816.98 crore, the government noted.

The 11 projects also include the industrial corridors of Vizag-Chennai, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Warangal, Delhi-Nagpur and Odisha Economic Corridor.