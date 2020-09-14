Delhi Metro clocks ridership of 2.49 lakh as services resume on entire network

All lines of the Delhi Metro network comprising 349 km and 253 Metro stations are now fully operational and restored to pre-COVID levels.

On the first working day after the resumption of services on the entire network to pre-Covid levels, the Delhi Metro on September 14 clocked a ridership of 2.49 lakh, officials said.

Line-1 had 29,394 passengers, Line 2 had 76,266, Line 3 had 67,114, Line-4 had 7908, Line-5 had 10,370, Line-6 had 21,354, Line-7 had 15,420, Line-8 had 16,349, Line-9 had 1,472 and the airport Line had a ridership of 4,237 until 7:30 pm, they said.

As many as 12,987 smart cards were sold on September 14. Penalties were imposed on 182 passengers for causing nuisance, they said.

Last week Delhi Metro officials had warned that in case people are found flouting norms, they can be penalised under the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act and may also be handed over to police, if required.

A few minutes after the metro services resumed operations on September 14, train services on the Yellow Line (Samayapur Badli to HUDA City Centre) were affected due to technical reasons.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that train services will be affected due to “track repair work” between Rajiv Chowk (one of the busiest interchange stations) and New Delhi station.

Initially, when the metro services restarted on September 7 after five months, trains were being operated for 4 hours each in the morning and evening. Normal timings from 6 am to 11 pm were restored from September 12 onwards.

