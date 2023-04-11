 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi: MCD begins survey to identify 'dangerous' buildings for demolition or repair

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi underlined that the demolition action should not be "delayed" if a house is found to be in a dangerous condition.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun an exercise to identify "dangerous" buildings in the city to initiate demolition or repair work of such infrastructure to prevent any "mishap" during monsoon season, an official said on Tuesday.

The civic body has asked its field staff to initiate the yearly survey of buildings or houses in their areas, he said. In this regard, a circular 'Pre Moonson Measures', had also been issued on April 6.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) underlined that the demolition action should not be "delayed" if a house is found to be in a dangerous condition. The survey is expected to conclude by June 30, the official said.

"The survey of dangerous buildings or houses in approved colonies is conducted every year before the monsoon season by the field staff to identify dangerous or repairable buildings and houses," he told PTI. "In case of buildings or houses found irreparable or in a dangerous condition, necessary action will be initiated immediately," he added.