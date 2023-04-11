Delhi: MCD begins survey to identify 'dangerous' buildings for demolition or repair

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun an exercise to identify "dangerous" buildings in the city to initiate demolition or repair work of such infrastructure to prevent any "mishap" during monsoon season, an official said on Tuesday.

The civic body has asked its field staff to initiate the yearly survey of buildings or houses in their areas, he said. In this regard, a circular 'Pre Moonson Measures', had also been issued on April 6.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) underlined that the demolition action should not be "delayed" if a house is found to be in a dangerous condition. The survey is expected to conclude by June 30, the official said.

"The survey of dangerous buildings or houses in approved colonies is conducted every year before the monsoon season by the field staff to identify dangerous or repairable buildings and houses," he told PTI. "In case of buildings or houses found irreparable or in a dangerous condition, necessary action will be initiated immediately," he added.

Given the ensuing monsoon season, the exercise to identify such dangerous buildings should be completed before June 30 so that appropriate action to demolish, secure or repair such buildings is taken to "prevent any mishap causing inconvenience to the public at large thus resulting in loss of life and property", according to the circular. "The department concerned of the zone shall carry out an intensive drive to conduct a survey of the area with due diligence under their respective jurisdiction and also attend to the complaints on priority," the circular mentioned. It should be ensured that in no case demolition action is delayed with regards to the buildings and houses found in a dangerous condition, the MCD asked its officers.

The civic body has urged the maintenance department to exercise power under section 348 of the DMC Act (Removal of the dangerous building) and section 349 of the DMC Act (power to order building to be vacated), the circular noted. Further, in respect of unauthorised colonies, powers under sections 348 and 349 of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022) shall vest with the executive creator of the building department of the zone concerned. They shall act as unauthorised colonies as mentioned in the above para. The circular also asked the officers concerned to take all necessary precautionary measures. The civic body has asked the officers to ensure all municipal buildings, namely, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, staff quarters, zonal offices, JE stores, community halls/centres, sports complex and other municipal buildings should be checked and necessary action with regard to repairs, wherever needed be taken. "The down take pipes of all the buildings should also be checked and cleaned so that rainwater could be effectively drained off from the roof. The terrace, mumty, sun-shades and canopy of the building shall be thoroughly cleaned and obstructions removed. The bell mouth and gully grating are also to be cleaned and made functional regularly," the circular read. "Repair work should invariably be carried out after having necessary sanction from the competent authority," it added.

PTI