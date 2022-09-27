Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI arrests Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder

Representative image

Vijay Nair, former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, and an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, was arrested on September 27 by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

He was called to CBI Headquarters and was arrested after questioning. He was arrested for conspiracy, 'cartelisation' and 'chosen licensing', ANI further stated.

Nair is also reportedly an aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also named in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Earlier this month, CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel has also passed an order for Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to interrogate jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the ongoing liquor scam case. Jain is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case, which is also being probed by the ED.

Last month, the probe agency had filed a case against Sisodia and others for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of Delhi. The policy, implemented from November 17, 2021, was withdrawn after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July.

The ED initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others in the excise case.

The central probe agency alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver or reduction in licence fee, and extension of L-1 licence without approval.

(With inputs from agencies)