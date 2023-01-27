English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi LG dismisses official for fraudulently registering govt lands for private persons

    Harish Bajaj, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS), Grade I, allegedly registered 106 "instruments" illegally with "mala fide intentions and financial quid pro quo", in violation of rules, regulations and instructions issued by the Department of Revenue, said the official.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

    Lt Governor V K Saxena has dismissed a Delhi government official from service for "fraudulently" registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and gram sabha lands in favour of private persons, a Raj Niwas official said on Friday.

    Harish Bajaj, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS), Grade I, allegedly registered 106 "instruments" illegally with "mala fide intentions and financial quid pro quo", in violation of rules, regulations and instructions issued by the Department of Revenue, said the official.

    Of the 106 "instruments", 57 were in relation to government and gram sabha lands, he claimed.

    "In a strong message to officials that no irregularity or corruption will be tolerated, Delhi LG V K Saxena has dismissed Harish Bajaj from services, for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and gram sabha lands and lands in khasras that had already been notified under sections 4 and 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, in favour of private persons," the official said.