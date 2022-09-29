English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

    Wi-Fi relies on the unlicensed spectrum which is free for anyone to use, as per the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    File image

    File image

    GMR group-run Delhi Airport on Thursday said it has made its facility compliant for 5G network, which the passengers can avail once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.

    Wi-Fi relies on the unlicensed spectrum which is free for anyone to use, as per the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). With the rise in passenger footfall, the airports have witnessed a rise in demand for more bandwidth and faster speed for using gadgets like smartphones and laptops, among others.

    Airlines and other airport stakeholders are also seeking fast, seamless and secure connectivity for their essential technologies to meet the demand, DIAL said, adding with 5G network passengers will be able to enjoy a 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system, it said. Such a network would allow them quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming and seamless execution of resource-intensive applications, DIAL stated.

    Flyers having a 5G-enabled mobile phone set and sim card can experience a better signal strength, seamless connectivity and faster data speed at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3, and between T3 arrivals and multi-level car parking (MLCP), it stated. According to the private airport operator, the deployment across T3 would be covered in a phased manner.

    Currently, a few of the TSPs have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and expect other such services providers to connect in the next few weeks, it said. "The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and will also lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO at DIAL.

    Close

    Related stories

     
    PTI
    Tags: #5G networK #Delhi International Airport #Delhi International Airport (P) Limited (DIAL)
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.