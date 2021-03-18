Delhi High Court's order has no bearing since the matter is up for hearing in the SC, says Future Group

File image: Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani

Delhi High Court's order of March 18, 2021 has no bearing on the status quo of the case since it is already in the Supreme Court (SC), Kishore Biyani-led Future Group said in a statement.

The next hearing in SC is expected to be in the last week of April 2021.

"In the meanwhile as per Hon’ble Supreme Court’s interim order dated 22nd Feb, 2021, NCLT is allowed to continue its proceedings but the same shall not culminate in any final order of the sanction of the scheme," the company said in a statement.

The High Court on March 18 imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on Future, to be deposited with PM Relief Fund.

Justice JR Midha held that Future Retail, Future Coupons, Kishore Biyani and others violated the emergency award. It issued a show cause notice to Biyani and others asking why they should not be detained in civil prison.

On January 25, 2021 Amazon sought to enforce the Emergency Order after a period of three months by preferring an application before a single judge of the Delhi High Court. The Single Judge of the Hon’ble Delhi Court on February 2, 2021 passed an ad-interim inter alia restraining Future Retail Limited (FRL) from taking any steps in furtherance of the Scheme.

Additionally, the Single Judge stated that he shall give detailed reasons for passing such an ad interim order, as quoted “detailed reasons shall be given in the reserved order” (Status Quo Order). As such the Single Judge said he will give reasons later. On 18th March 2021, the Learned Single Judge of the Delhi High Court has fixed the matter for pronouncement of the detailed reasoning for the Status Quo Order. Accordingly, the Court will only be giving its detailed reasoning for the Status Quo Order, the subject matter of which is already pending before the Supreme Court.

FRL had filed an appeal against the Status Quo Order, before the Division Bench of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court. After hearing the submissions of FRL and Amazon at length, on 8th February 2021 the Division Bench stayed the operation, implementation and execution of the Status Quo Order (“Division Bench Order”).

Amazon filed a Special Leave Petition (“SLP”) before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India against the Division Bench Order. The SLP was listed for admission on 22nd February 2021, wherein the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India issued notice and set a schedule for filing of pleadings and said the matter could be listed thereafter.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court has further specifically ruled that the proceedings before NCLT will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of the Scheme. On 18th March 2021, Amazon mentioned the matter and informed the Supreme Court that the pleadings in the matter have been completed and requested the Court to fix the matter for hearing. Accordingly, the Supreme Court was pleased to fix the SLP for hearing in the last week of April.

