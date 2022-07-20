Delhi High Court stays guidelines on restraining levying of service charge

The Delhi High Court has stayed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs guidelines which prohibit hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically on bills.

Petitions were made by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India challenging the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)' guidelines.

While passing the interim order, the single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court said that the information that a certain restaurant levies service charge must be displayed prominently for the knowledge of the customers.

"It is a matter of choice", the bench remarked during the hearing noting that the customers have the choice to not go to an establishment if they do not wish to pay service charge.

Justice Yashwant Varma said that the issue requires consideration and directed the authorities to file their reply. The court asked the restaurants to ensure that service charge is not levied on takeaway orders and took note of the undertaking for it by the members of NRAI.

The court will hear the case next on November 25 until which time the interim order will remain in place.

In its guidelines notified on July 4, the CCPA stipulated that no restaurants or hotels can automatically levy service charge on food bills. The objective behind the provision was purportedly to prevent violation of consumer rights.

The guidelines also said that this charge cannot be levied under any other name either and customers cannot be forced to pay the same. Service charge is voluntary and may be paid at discretion by the customer and the same shall be informed to restaurant-goers, the guidelines stipulate.

Terming the guidelines are "arbitrary", the NRAI contended before the court that there exists no law in force that disallows levy of service charge. The transaction pertaining to service charge is a "contract" between the establishment and the customer and warrants no interference by a third party, the petition contends further.

To buttress the case for levying service charge, the petition also highlights that this kind of charge is levied the world over and is a globally accepted concept.

Meanwhile, sources in the government on July 20 told CNBC-TV18 that they are awaiting the “exact written order” given by the Delhi HC on the service charge matter. The sources added that the CCPA’s guidelines are “extremely clear” and were issued to “protect, strengthen and safeguard consumer rights”.

“If required, the CCPA will file and appeal against any adverse observation by the HC. The HC observations are unfortunate as they are diluting consumer rights,” the sources said.