Delhi High Court issues notices to Google India, RBI and Centre over data privacy concerns on Google Pay

The Delhi High Court has issued a plea seeking action against Google Pay for violating data protection norms set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a report by Live Law, the Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek has issued notices to Google India, Union of India and RBI.

The petition, filed by Abhishek Sharma, argues that Google Pay as a third-party app has violated RBI's Procedural Guidelines Version 1.7 by storing the 'sensitive' data of users. As per these guidelines, only payment service provider (PSP) bank systems are allowed to store such data and not third-party apps.

"Google Pay being a third party application, despite strong mandate against storing personal sensitive data, is storing the same in utter disregard to the binding UPI Procedural Guidelines," the petition stated.

The petition seeks direction to be issued to RBI to ensure immediate compliance with norms on data localisation, data storage, and data sharing by payments app Google Pay, the report said.

According to the report, the petitioner has submitted that despite the UPI guidelines prohibiting the sharing of data, Google has continued to do so under its 'combined Google Pay terms' with its own group for profit. It said that Google Pay has violated the guidelines concerning data localisation, which were issued by the RBI on April 6, 2018.

The petitioner wants the court to demand an undertaking from Google Pay, stating that it will not store personal data on its UPI ecosystem and will not share the same with third parties.