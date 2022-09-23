English
    Delhi High Court directs Flipkart to deposit Rs 1 lakh penalty for allowing sale of sub-standard pressure cooker

    The authority had directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
    Flipkart

    The Delhi High Court has directed e-commerce firm Flipkart to deposit Rs 1 lakh penalty within one week in the court's registry for allowing sale of sub-standard pressure cooker on its platform, according to a release.

    Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on Flipkart. The authority had directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.

    In an official statement, the CCPA informed that "Delhi High Court has directed Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates popular e-commerce platform www.flipkart.com to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold through its e-commerce platform of the order passed by CCPA that the pressure cookers do not conform to BIS standard..."

    The Court has further directed the company to deposit the sum of Rs 1 lakh, which is the penalty amount, before the Registrar General of the Court within a period of one week, it added.

    The Court had previously passed similar order against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform www.amazon.in on September 20 directing the e-commerce platform to notify the consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its platform of the order passed by CCPA with respect to non-conformity of BIS standards in the pressure cookers. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 stipulates that goods or products which do not comply with standard which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force are liable to held defective.

    As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on February 1, 2021, all pressure cookers are required to mandatorily conform to standard - IS 2347:2017 and compulsorily use the standard mark for domestic pressure cooker. The CCPA has issued safety notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold a valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards.

    While the first safety notice was issued with regard to helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders, the second safety notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 08:56 pm
