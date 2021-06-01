MARKET NEWS

Delhi High Court directs Air India to reinstate dismissed pilots, pay their back wages

The court also said that extension of contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13, 2020. (Representative image)

Coming to the aid of all Air India (AI) pilots, including the contractual ones, whose services were terminated by the company in August 2020, the Delhi High Court quashed the national carrier's decision and directed their reinstatement.

The direction was issued by Justice Jyoti Singh who also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots.

The court also said that extension of contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.

The court said the detailed judgement would be available only on June 2.

The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13, 2020.

