Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi HC stays tax assessment proceedings against Tiger Global on Flipkart stake sale

Tiger Global had on September 21 moved the Delhi High Court and challenged the AAR order in the Flipkart stake sale.

Moneycontrol News
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

The Delhi High Court on September 22 stayed any tax assessment against Tiger Global over the Flipkart stake sale, till January 18, 2021.

The Authority of Advanced Rulings (AAR) had in June denied tax exemption to Tiger Global under the India-Mauritius treaty benefits.

The high court bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula gave tax authorities ten weeks to file their response.

The US private equity firm had on September 21 moved the Delhi High Court and challenged the AAR order.

The AAR arrived at an "inescapable conclusion" that the Mauritian entities were set up with the purpose of avoiding tax under the treaty, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said as quoted by Bloomberg Quint.

In May 2018, Tiger Global's Mauritian arm sold its stake in the e-commerce major to US retail giant Walmart.

The India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement was amended in 2016, following which companies based in Mauritius were charged a capital gains tax on the transfer of an Indian entities' shares. But investments made before April 1, 2017, were grandfathered.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Flipkart

