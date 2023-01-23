 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi HC refuses to quash money laundering case against Raghav Bahl

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

The I-T Department had earlier initiated proceedings against the petitioner under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act of 2015 for alleged irregularities in the returns filed for the assessment year (AY) 2018-2019.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to quash an Enforcement Directorate money laundering case against media baron Raghav Bahl, saying the plea was "premature".

The court also rejected Bahl's challenge to the Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, observing the issue of generation of "proceeds of crime" was being investigated.

The court, however, said the petitioner's liberty to travel abroad in genuine circumstances cannot be curtailed and clarified his plea seeking permission to undertake such travel will be decided by the courts concerned whenever filed.

The ED case against the petitioner arises from a complaint by the Income Tax (IT) Department and concerns the alleged laundering of funds to purchase an alleged undisclosed asset in London.

"I am of the view that the petition itself is prematureThere are allegations in the complaint regarding tax evasion. The allegations are yet to reach the stage of trial. Whether there is generation of proceeds of crime or not is being investigated. For aforesaid reasons, petition for relief of quashing the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) is premature and is rejected," said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

"The allegations against the petitioner are with regard to compromising the economic interest of India. The quashing of LOC at this stage again will be premature," stated the judge.