 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi HC grants 3 more weeks to Grovers for response to BharatPe petition

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

BharatPe filed civil and criminal suits against the defendants Grover, Jain and her brother Shwetank Jain, her sister’s husband Deepak Gupta, and her father Suresh Jain, in addition to a complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three weeks more to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, and his wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover, to respond to an interim petition by the company.

BharatPe filed civil and criminal suits against the defendants Grover, Jain and her brother Shwetank Jain, her sister’s husband Deepak Gupta, and her father Suresh Jain, in addition to a complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

“Three more weeks' time granted to the defendants to file their responses to the interim applicants. Written statements to be filed in response to the main suit as well,” the bench said.

On December 8, the Delhi High Court bench issued summons to the Grovers and granted them two weeks to file a reply to the interim relief application.

The company has also sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from the Grovers and other family members. BharatPe alleges that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment.

BharatPe did not share an official comment on the developments.