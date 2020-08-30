172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|delhi-hc-blocks-amul-brand-domain-name-sale-to-curb-fake-websites-5773311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi HC blocks Amul brand domain name sale to curb fake websites

GCMMF, which owns Amul, said the order will “curb the menace of online frauds impersonating the Amul brand

Moneycontrol News

Amul has got a legal reprieve from the Delhi High Court which issued an order protecting the trademark rights of India’s biggest dairy brand.

The Delhi HC has restricted fake websites and bank accounts being circulated with Amul prefixed or suffixed in the domain name and has also prevented new fake websites from using the brand name, The Economic Times reported.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns Amul said the order will “curb the menace of online frauds impersonating the Amul brand.

The order came after Amul approached the court seeking relief. It told the court individuals had complained about being deceived and duped by fake websites which offered jobs with Amul, besides dealer or distributor deals for Rs 25,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

GCMMF said the Delhi HC order has blocked fake websites and also directed the Department of Telecommunications and other concerned government bodies to block access to such websites.

Domain registrars restricted from selling or offering Amul suffixed, prefixed or combination name websites as per the court order are Freenom, Name Cheap, Big Rock and GoDaddy.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 03:16 pm

