Delhi Gymkhana: One of India’s most elite clubs has again sparked a bitter takeover battle

Ranjit Bhushan

In the national capital, a person’s standing in society is often determined by his or her membership of star studded clubs. A membership of Delhi Gymkhana, for instance, is a certain guarantee that the highest honour in the national durbar has been conferred on an individual.

The sprawling lawns, classy lounging bars, the stately restaurants, top class sporting facilities and its resident cottages – all within a stone’s throw of the Prime Minister’s residence, with which it also shares a wall – make it arguably the most prestigious club in India. For the chosen ones, it takes three-decades-and-half, on an average, to get a membership.

The Delhi Gymkhana is more European than most symbols of New Delhi. Originally called the 'Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club', it was founded on July 3, 1913, at Coronation Ground, its plan drawn up personally by no less than Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens as part of his grand design; in other words, an abiding testimony to the Raj.

Spencer Harcourt Butler, the first governor of the then United Provinces of Oudh and Agra (now UP), was its founding president. At Independence in 1947, the word `Imperial’ was dropped and it came to be known as the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Beyond the imperial facade and the old world Victorian charm, however, lurks a malaise that haunts many similar institutions – vicious infighting for membership, gross mismanagement and one that is particular to the capital, jockeying for power.

While disagreements in the management of the Delhi Gymkhana is hardly breaking news, things had never reached the pass it did this week when the central government moved a petition seeking a change of management there and appoint its 15 nominees as administrators to run the affairs of the 27.3-acre Club, situated bang in the middle of the country’s most expensive and prestigious real estate.

The petition was filed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking action under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, which allows a member of a company or the government to seek relief if the affairs of the entity are being run in a manner `prejudicial to public interest’ or is `oppressive’, among other things. The government had used the same provisions of the Companies Act to get the NCLT approval to supersede the board of IL&FS in October 2018.

Incredibly, the central government has cited `parivarvad’ or nepotism, financial irregularities, misuse of allocated land and issues related to membership, as the primary reasons for it to acquire the Club.

At the heart of the problem lies the issue of the Club’s prestigious memberships. For over a century, the Delhi Gymkhana has followed a thumb rule: 40% of the membership went to civil servants, 40% to the defence services and 20% to `others'. The presidentship changed hands every two years between the civilian and army members. It was an arrangement that worked well. Its list of past presidents includes the names of several former chiefs of army staff (COAS) and a galaxy of Union secretaries, both British and Indian.

Now, suddenly in the last few years, membership in the `others’ category, which also includes businessmen, has gone up. Old timers say values, once cherished, have given way to money power.

Even more significant, the Delhi Gymkhana started doling out memberships to children of members, thus snuffing out the chances of outsiders – also presumably influential – who wished to apply for membership.

The government petition on April 24 said as much. “It is to be noted that these green card holders have been enjoying preference in grant of memberships. They primarily consist of dependents over 21 years of age of permanent members.”

“Added to this is the fact that of the permanent members, 50% would be reserved for children of present members," while “Others would have to wait 30-40 years to become members, while the children’s membership would be fast-tracked to five years by using a special queue. This is parivarwaad,” an official stated.

In the mudslinging, the charges are flying fast and thick. “The land was allocated to Delhi Gymkhana for sporting activities,” a member opposed to the ruling group said,” adding, “Instead, only 2% of their accounts show earnings from sporting activities, the rest is from alcohol, cigarettes and eatables. The club is being used for all purposes other than sporting activities. It has not produced a single international medal-winning athlete. This is misuse of land for purposes other than what it was allocated for.”

Other than the 5,600 permanent members and the categories mentioned in Delhi Gymkhana’s Articles of Association (AoA), the Club has also been granting non-permanent memberships to eminent people, holders of green cards, Non-Resident Indians and women.

Following complaints from members, an investigation was ordered by the MCA. The Club’s president, Lt-Gen DR Soni (retd), was quoted as telling a journalist that ``some people who had applied for membership of the Club and some member filed a complaint with the MCA a few years ago. We have been undergoing investigations by the MCA over the last three years.”

Apart from accusations of alleged mismanagement, there are charges of the 107-year-old club accepting `deposits’ in the form of application fee that was over Rs 1 lakh. The club does not pay any interest on the money during the waiting period, which can stretch from 15 years to 30-35 years.

The preliminary findings had referred to an increase in the application fee for government category from Rs 5,000 in 2000 to Rs 1.5 lakh now. For non-government applicants, the fee has gone up from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh during the same period. The funds collected as application fee was invested in securities and deposits that would fetch returns.

According to the government petition, Delhi Gymkhana was registered under sections 25 and 26 of Companies Act in 1913, making it a `limited company’ that is formed to promote art, commerce, science, religion, charity or any other useful theme.

It has further alleged a misclassification of features, saying that money collected was not used for the purposes it was meant for. Hence, the Club was violating the terms of the land allotment.

Now that the battle, until recently confined to internal meetings, has broken out in the open, all charges and accusations are fair game. The Club’s lawyers have staved off an immediate government take over for now, but the reprieve could be temporary. On May 13, the Delhi Gymkhana Board will have to get back with its reply, which could lead to another can of worms being opened. Until then, one of the capital’s landmarks and one of the last surviving heritages of the Raj could well have a new management and terrible as it may seem, new values as well.

Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.