Delhi govt's old excise policy gets six-month extension

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The Delhi government has extended its old excise policy for the next six months, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has also directed the Excise department to soon come up with a new policy, they said.

The government had reverted to its old excise policy in September last year, after withdrawing excise policy 2021-22.

The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Delhi government after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.