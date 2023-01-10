Delhi govt to soon operate premium intercity buses

Delhi government will soon operate premium intercity buses for commuters travelling between the national capital, NCR cities and neighbouring states, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board has also decided provide free charging facilities to its employees owning electric two-wheelers and grant its contractual staff leave on three national holidays, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in the statement.

In its board meeting held recently, the DTC gave in-principal approval to running premium buses within Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and intercity operations, the statement said.

The DTC had been planning to introduce high quality premium buses on longer routes for sometime. It has approved the running of battery or CNG-operated premium buses on NCR routes within 200 km, it said.

For intercity bus operations, the DTC will be running Bharat Stage (BS) VI buses for routes covering more than 200 km.

"All the buses will be equipped with CCTVs, GPS, panic buttons and other features providing convenient and safer travel for long distance commuters," Gahlot said.

The DTC board, in order to encourage the use of e-two wheelers by its employees, approved providing free charging facilities at its depots.

Additionally, the employees will be able to avail loan from financial institutes empanelled by the Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) according to the provisions of the Delhi EV Policy, 2020, for buying electric two wheelers, it said.

Delhi government is already providing a purchase incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity with a maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle (two wheeler).

The DTC has a workforce of nearly 38,000 employed across the city working at depots and offices, the statement said.

According to a survey conducted among DTC employees, it was found that 45 per cent of the staff were using two wheelers to reach office, it said.

As range (mileage after full charge) anxiety has been one of the major challenges for an individual while buying an electric vehicle, free charging facilities at the offices and DTC bus depots will give confidence to employees using electric vehicles, it added.