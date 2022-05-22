English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi govt soon to roll out op guidelines for subsidy payment on e-cycle purchases: Officials

    The government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use. Earlier, the subsidy was provided to individual buyers of e-carts, but now, a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be given a subsidy of Rs 30,000, officials said.

    The government has planned to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the city. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having AADHAAR. The operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will help people with making a choice as good quality e-cycle prices range from around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000.

    The cargo e-cycles are priced around Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000, officials said. Different models of e-carts are available in the market ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3 lakh, they said.

    The government is trying to bring e-cycle segment into mainstream with an aim to boost the delivery services and last mile connectivity in the city. Apart from promoting EVs, the government is also focusing on setting up charging infrastructure across the city.

    Under the single window facility, the three discoms in the city-BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL- have set up 168 EV chargers at 112 sites in residential apartments, malls, markets and hospitals among others so far, officials said. Most of these chargers have been set up in South Delhi areas by BRPL.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #cargo e-cycles #Delhi government #e-carts #e-cycles #subsidy
    first published: May 22, 2022 03:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.