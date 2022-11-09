Delhi govt, MoHUA officials to meet on Nov 10 to discuss payment of arbitral award to DAMEPL

A high-level meeting between senior officials of the Delhi government, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and leading banks is scheduled to be held on November 10, to discuss the payment of arbitral award to Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL).

The meeting has been convened after DMRC wrote to the Delhi government and MoHUA, seeking financial assistance for the payment of Rs 7,000 crore for arbitral award to DAMEPL.

DMRC has sought financial assistance from the Delhi government and MoHUA, who are 50:50 joint venture partners in the DMRC, for making the payment.

DAMEPL had filed an execution petition in the Delhi High Court on September 12, 2021, seeking direction to be issued to the DMRC to pay Rs 7,200 crore to the company.

DMRC, out of Rs 7,200 crores, has so far paid only Rs 1,000 crore.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on September 7, 2021, upheld the arbitration award of Rs 7,200 crores in favour of DAMEPL.

In 2008, DAMEPL entered into a contract with DMRC for running the airport metro line till 2038.

As disputes arose between the parties, DAMEPL stopped operating the metro on the airport line and invoked the arbitration clause against DMRC, alleging violation of contract, and sought a termination fee.

DMRC in October stated in the Delhi HC that it is financially constrained to arrange required funds from its internal resources or through debt from banks, as it will fall into a debt trap.

The high court last month granted time to the DMRC to work out the modalities for the payment of the arbitral award.

The court had asked the DMRC to pay DAMEPL on time and if the amount is not paid within time, the bench said it shall be constrained to call for the appearance of the metro body's managing director before it.

DAMEPL, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, had filed an application requesting Delhi HC to direct DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 crores available in its various bank accounts into the project escrow account without any delay. The firm, in the application, had rejected any out-of-court negotiation or settlement.