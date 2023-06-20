Delhi govt extends permit validity of taxis running on CNG up to 15 years

Taxi unions had appealed to the government to extend the permit validity

The permit validity of all taxis in the national capital, which are running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or other cleaner fuels, have been extended up to 15 years, as per an order issued by the transport department of the Delhi government on June 20.

"All the taxies plying on CNG/Clean Fuel registered in Delhi possessing Contract Carriage (Delhi NCR) Permit, the validity of the permit shall remain valid for 15 years subject to fulfillment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulated in Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, CMVR, 1989 and DMVR, 1993," the official notification stated.

The government noted that it had received a number of representations from various taxi unions, who sought uniformity with respect to the validity of the permits issued under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, also known as Contract Carriage Delhi NCR Permit.

Also Read | Supreme Court sets aside stay on bike taxi ban in Delhi

Some of the unions had also approached the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of disparity in the validity period of the different categories of taxi permits issued under the Motor Vehicles Act. The high court had directed the transport department to consider the grievances of the petitioner.

The matter was examined and it was "found that there is disparity in validity of the permit issued to taxies plying on CNG and clean fuel within Delhi NCR", the order stated, adding that, therefore, it was decided to extend the permit validity uniformly up to 15 years.