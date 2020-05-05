Delhi government raises VAT on auto fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Price of petrol in the national capital has increased by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29 per litre, compared to May 4.

This after the Delhi government increased value-added tax (VAT) on the auto fuels to 30 percent each. Up from 27 percent to 30 percent for petrol, and up from 16.75 percent to 30 percent for diesel.

For diesel fuel, the increase is almost double the previous VAT.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The move comes close on the heels of the state government imposing a 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on sale of liquor in the city.

Both the developments are expected to boost state revenue, which has taken massive hits due to the extended COVID-19 lockdown.