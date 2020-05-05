App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi government raises VAT on auto fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol has been raised from 27 percent to 30 percent, and on diesel from 16.75 percent to 30 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Price of petrol in the national capital has increased by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29 per litre, compared to May 4. 

This after the Delhi government increased value-added tax (VAT) on the auto fuels to 30 percent each. Up from 27 percent to 30 percent for petrol, and up from 16.75 percent to 30 percent for diesel. 

For diesel fuel, the increase is almost double the previous VAT.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

The move comes close on the heels of the state government imposing a 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on sale of liquor in the city.

Both the developments are expected to boost state revenue, which has taken massive hits due to the extended COVID-19 lockdown.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #diesel #India #petrol

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.