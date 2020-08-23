Delhi government launches campaign for registration of construction workers from August 24

The Delhi government will launch a 15-day campaign starting August 24 for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in of Delhi.

Delhi’s Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said in a bid to expand this whole registration procedure, the Delhi government from August 24 to September 11 will hold "Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan", a mega campaign for the registration of construction labourers.

The registration process will take place from Monday to Friday.

The Delhi government will set up camps at 70 schools for registration of construction labourers - one each in every assembly constituency. For those construction workers who wish to get registered online, can submit the application on www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

However, the workers will be required to visit the camp for physical verification.

Rai said, "Till date, the process was that the construction labourers were filling the registration forms from the local cyber cafes and then for the verification, they were visiting the Delhi government offices. Now the Delhi government has decided to set up camps at all the 70 assembly constituencies. Each and every assembly constituency will have one camp for the registration of construction labourers from tomorrow. These camps will be set up at the schools. The construction labourers will have to identify the camp of his or her area and visit there for registration."

The minister also listed out the eligibility criteria required for registration. He said the age should be between 18-60, certification of work, photo, local ID proof, bank account number and Aadhaar card is required.

Talking about who can apply for registration, the minister said, “According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operators, electricians, comp operators, Mason (Raj Mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply."

So far nearly 70,000 construction labourers have registered, and the Delhi government is working on the verification procedure of these registrations.

He also said that during the lockdown, the Delhi government also provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to all the registered construction workers for two months.